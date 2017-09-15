Reader's View: Calling for evidentiary hearing is cruel

Calling for a hearing now is nothing more than a left-wing, obstructionist move to block the project the Iron Range people so dearly need now. Our sustainability and survival depends on PolyMet and Twin Metals. To continue to throw up roadblocks based on some paranoid idea that Duluth's water is going to be polluted is nothing more than fear-mongering.

Those calling for an evidentiary hearing can quit being so cruel and mean to the fine people of the Iron Range.

Jimmy Saranpaa

Orr