Reader's View: Lofald what western Duluth students need

A vote for Lofald is a vote for understanding the needs of all students in the western half of the city. A vote for Lofald is a vote for requiring accountability from students, faculty, staff, administration, and the School Board.

As someone who lives in West Duluth, who is proud to have attended and graduated from Lincoln Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Denfeld with 40 years of experience working as an educator, I wholeheartedly endorse Jill Lofald in the Nov. 7 election.

She is exactly the advocate our students in the western part of the city needs.

Alana Friedman

Duluth