Reader's View: Lofald what western Duluth students need
I am writing to encourage voters to vote for Jill Lofald for the 4th District School Board position.
Lofald has lived and worked in West Duluth and Morgan Park for more than 50 years, knows the area, and is committed to students. She taught for 40 years, supporting all students through her teaching and opportunities in extracurricular activities. She knows the students, the families, the buildings, the curriculum, and extracurricular opportunities. She knows the district's strengths and challenges and has the ability to work for and represent the 4th District with calm, effectiveness, and intelligent interactions.
A vote for Lofald is a vote for understanding the needs of all students in the western half of the city. A vote for Lofald is a vote for requiring accountability from students, faculty, staff, administration, and the School Board.
As someone who lives in West Duluth, who is proud to have attended and graduated from Lincoln Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Denfeld with 40 years of experience working as an educator, I wholeheartedly endorse Jill Lofald in the Nov. 7 election.
She is exactly the advocate our students in the western part of the city needs.
Alana Friedman
Duluth