Reader's View: Lakeside still awaiting mailbox

With the new postmaster, it appeared citizens would get their wish. In a letter dated March 31, 2017, Postmaster Kathy Witke wrote, "I look forward to meeting with you to discuss the possibility of a drive-up mailbox in Lakeside." Since that letter, a meeting took place and Postmaster Witke indicated she would move ahead with the mailbox. She did say, however, that the post office moves slowly. She certainly was accurate on that.

Although a location in front of an insurance office is no longer available, another good site in the area is available. Postmaster Witke met with someone from that site who commented to me, "That's a good idea."

Then more than 249 citizens of Lakeside-Lester Park requested the mailbox; their signatures were given to Postmaster Witke. Possibly some of you might be willing to send a note to the postmaster, too, at 2800 W. Michigan St., asking for some action.

John McAllister

Duluth