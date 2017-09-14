Reader's View: Leave it to merchants to charge for bags
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is presently against charging a pass-through fee of no less than a nickel for every single-use paper and plastic bag stores hand out to customers because she supports a city government that is working "really hard to transition out of a fee-based economy as it relates to municipal responsibilities," as she said in the News Tribune's Sept. 7 story, "Mayor against fee for bags."
That is well and good for the principles of city government. But the fact remains that plastic and paper bags cost stores significantly. And that cost is presently passed on in a hidden way in markups on the things consumers purchase.
So if merchants were to proportionately lower prices and charge for bags used, the transaction would be more transparent, the cost to customers more apparent, and the city wouldn't have to be involved.
Gregory Garmer
Duluth