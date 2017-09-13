Reader's View: Line 3 could worsen climate change

However, building this pipeline for the transportation of Alberta tar sand oil will enable and encourage more burning of this incredibly dirty, carbon-intensive fossil fuel. The recently completed Environmental Impact Statement describes the exacerbating impact on climate change that would occur if the project is approved. According to the Labor Network for Sustainability, labor leaders should keep in mind that tar sand oil is as much a threat to our economy as it is to our planet, rendering this jobs-versus-the-environment debate a false choice.

Increasingly destructive hurricanes, floods, and droughts already are having a devastating effect on American jobs.

According to the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, investment in a green infrastructure program would create nearly four times as many jobs as an equal investment in oil and gas.

Organized labor is right to demand that public policy pay attention to our need for jobs. But if labor is going to fight for jobs, let's fight for jobs that build the future we want for ourselves and our children, not ones that will destroy that future.

To learn how you can oppose this pipeline, visit friendsoftheheadwaters.org.

Jeff Mosner

Park Rapids, Minn.