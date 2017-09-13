Reader's View: Still terrorism, even with a military

Regardless of whether an attack is seen as right or wrong, if it is done using a military it apparently is not terrorism.

Just how does this work? Then all terrorists would need to do to legitimize their violence and to not be terrorists is acquire a military. They could then be as violent as they wanted and kill as many civilians as they wanted, and it would never be terrorism.

How is the attack in Barcelona even newsworthy after the tens of thousands of civilians the U.S. and Britain have killed?

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis