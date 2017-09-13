Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Reader's View: Some would blast Trump for anything

    By Sharon Goar, Duluth Today at 12:03 a.m.

    I just read the Sept. 2 letter, "Trump's flimflam bombast beyond belief," and I must say a good president does not give out information on how we'll fight a war to the enemy.

    Second, "fake news": the president did put on protective glasses to view the eclipse; watch the entire video.

    Third, President Donald Trump has, in the strongest terms, condemned neo-Nazis.

    In my opinion, Trump could cure cancer and some people would say it was wrong.

    Sharon Goar

    Duluth

    Explore related topics:opinionreaders viewsDonald TrumpEclipseneo-nazisAfghanistan
    Advertisement
    randomness