    Reader's View: Let's each 'adopt a pothole'

    By Lisa Lou Dunaiski, Duluth Today at 12:01 a.m.

    Recently, there has been a lot of noise on the taxing of this and that to help the city of Duluth with costs. I am still shocked daily driving around Duluth and seeing the massive potholes all over — and we still have no money to repair them?

    My idea is not to tax the residents. Instead, let's do a new campaign, much like the "Adopt a Highway" program for picking up litter. How about "Adopt a Pothole" with people's names on signs right next to each of them? The cost? Well? Think how many signs there would be all over the place.

    Lisa Lou Dunaiski

    Duluth

