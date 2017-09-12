Reader's View: Let's each 'adopt a pothole'
Recently, there has been a lot of noise on the taxing of this and that to help the city of Duluth with costs. I am still shocked daily driving around Duluth and seeing the massive potholes all over — and we still have no money to repair them?
My idea is not to tax the residents. Instead, let's do a new campaign, much like the "Adopt a Highway" program for picking up litter. How about "Adopt a Pothole" with people's names on signs right next to each of them? The cost? Well? Think how many signs there would be all over the place.
Lisa Lou Dunaiski
Duluth