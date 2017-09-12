Reader's View: Fall fest well-run, reasonably priced

The $1, $2, or $5 entrance fee for a family is a very low price for a day of fun for everyone. There is something for all ages at this fall fest, including music most of the day, vendors with huge varieties of items, and many things for kids to enjoy.

The $40 fee to set up a vendor table also is not out of line. This is an average price for most any show, and it's our choice as vendors to decide whether we want to pay it.

I hope this festival continues for a long time to come.

Cheryl Deloach

Proctor