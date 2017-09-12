Reader's View: Help needed for toxic mold victims, sufferers

The Red Cross only helps in cases of natural disasters and house fires. Not one single social services agency or homeless prevention nonprofit in this city or county that I know of provides assistance to people who are temporarily displaced because of toxic mold contamination and who do not have much money, have pets, or cannot stay with family or friends for a multitude of reasons. They can be told to get rid of their pets or to find a foster (good luck with that) or board them and go into a shelter.

It's even worse when toxic mold victims also struggle with physical toxic mold illness and cannot be in old, moldy buildings. Even newer buildings can harbor mold and be life-threatening. That no true, substantial services exist to help such victims is unacceptable.

Step up to the plate, Duluth and St. Louis County, and truly help your citizens experiencing such disasters.

Christie Gingles

Duluth