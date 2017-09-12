Reader's View: Have we learned nothing since Jesus' time?

There are those today who, as in the past, rebuke him. Organizations like the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis carry crosses at assemblies for hate, destruction, and murder. They are an enigma and a conundrum. They have so much hate, and it is passed down to their children. It is learned. You aren't born with it. I truly feel sorry for them. Maybe someday they will be enlightened. We can only hope.

If you are really curious about your own genetic background, have your DNA tested. You might be shocked by the results. You may not be who you thought you were.

Those who hate the Jewish community make no sense at all to me. Don't they realize Jesus Christ, the Nazarene, was Jewish?

Have we learned nothing in 2,017 years? Apparently not.

Paul A. Fleming

Duluth