Reader's View: Have we learned nothing since Jesus' time?
Would the general public crucify Jesus Christ today? I believe so. Christ was nothing but a problem for the so-called elite and powerful of his time. He walked amongst the lowest of the low. He tried to teach the masses how to live simple but wonderful lives by his own example and to treat everyone with love and kindness. Did he exclude anyone? Not at all. He gave mankind an abundance of hope and faith. He urged all to persevere and follow in his footsteps.
There are those today who, as in the past, rebuke him. Organizations like the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis carry crosses at assemblies for hate, destruction, and murder. They are an enigma and a conundrum. They have so much hate, and it is passed down to their children. It is learned. You aren't born with it. I truly feel sorry for them. Maybe someday they will be enlightened. We can only hope.
If you are really curious about your own genetic background, have your DNA tested. You might be shocked by the results. You may not be who you thought you were.
Those who hate the Jewish community make no sense at all to me. Don't they realize Jesus Christ, the Nazarene, was Jewish?
Have we learned nothing in 2,017 years? Apparently not.
Paul A. Fleming
Duluth