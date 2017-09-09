Reader's View: Gorham has critical strengths

Gorham has an influential presence and is a sincere advocate for comprehensive equity, safety, and access to opportunities for Duluth's underrepresented kids. His voice is a powerful asset across our coalition-building work. His perspective, positive attitude, experience, and passion are critical strengths to effectively serving on the Duluth School Board.

Gorham has a keen eye for systems-change and solutions-focused work and has meaningful relationships in this community because he sees issues with the depth they deserve. He is a mindful and impressive candidate.

I strongly encourage Duluth school district residents to vote for Josh Gorham.

Jenny Van Sickle

Superior

The writer is a member of the Superior City Council.