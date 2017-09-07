Reader's View: Russ an effective city councilor
I am writing in support of Barb Russ, who is seeking re-election as an At Large Duluth city councilor. While I can appreciate those advocating for "change," I also believe experience matters, and Russ has demonstrated skills in her first council term and has shown the ability to carefully examine issues and their impact on the city of Duluth before voting.
She is responsive to her constituents and has a long history of progressive work. In retirement, she is a volunteer attorney assisting tenants facing eviction. Her priorities include street and infrastructure repair or replacement and maintenance, affordable housing throughout the city, living-wage jobs, neighborhood youth recreation, and mental health services .
I believe Russ has been an effective city councilor who deserves an opportunity to build on her experience in a second term.
Please join me in voting for her in the primary election Tuesday.
Tina Welsh
Duluth