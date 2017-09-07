Reader's View: Russ an effective city councilor

She is responsive to her constituents and has a long history of progressive work. In retirement, she is a volunteer attorney assisting tenants facing eviction. Her priorities include street and infrastructure repair or replacement and maintenance, affordable housing throughout the city, living-wage jobs, neighborhood youth recreation, and mental health services .

I believe Russ has been an effective city councilor who deserves an opportunity to build on her experience in a second term.

Please join me in voting for her in the primary election Tuesday.

Tina Welsh

Duluth