Reader's View: Kennedy a gem for City Council
The many important civic efforts of lifelong Duluthian Janet Kennedy, who is running for an At Large seat on the City Council, are by now familiar to News Tribune readers.
However, readers might be less familiar with her remarkable personal qualities, which I have had the opportunity to observe at board meetings, fundraisers, social events, in small groups, and in personal discussions. In every setting she shows herself to be well-informed, grounded, and free of self-importance. She possesses wide intelligence. She listens — to everyone, with sincerity. She thinks clearly and is able to present her thoughts assertively but kindly. She isn't afraid to speak up if she disagrees with a group position or an individual opinion that she feels is wrong. Above all, she is possessed of humility, balance, and profound goodwill.
I urge voters from every Duluth neighborhood to cast their ballots for Janet Kennedy. She is a real gem.
Susan Stanich
Duluth