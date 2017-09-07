Reader's View: Kennedy a gem for City Council

However, readers might be less familiar with her remarkable personal qualities, which I have had the opportunity to observe at board meetings, fundraisers, social events, in small groups, and in personal discussions. In every setting she shows herself to be well-informed, grounded, and free of self-importance. She possesses wide intelligence. She listens — to everyone, with sincerity. She thinks clearly and is able to present her thoughts assertively but kindly. She isn't afraid to speak up if she disagrees with a group position or an individual opinion that she feels is wrong. Above all, she is possessed of humility, balance, and profound goodwill.

I urge voters from every Duluth neighborhood to cast their ballots for Janet Kennedy. She is a real gem.

Susan Stanich

Duluth