Reader's View: Russ committed to mental health issues

Russ is a problem-solver, informed by her years of experience as an attorney in the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. She knows how to partner with other organizations, having served on a variety of nonprofit boards, including Community Action Duluth and the Program to Aid Victims of Sexual Assault, or PAVSA.

As a licensed independent clinical social worker, I know only too well that unmet mental health needs lead to a variety of other problems not only for those who need treatment but for their families and our entire community. Russ is committed to seeking solutions in partnership with St. Louis County as well as the nonprofit sector to provide adequate mental health services in Duluth.

Join me in voting for Barb Russ in Tuesday's primary.

Kathy Heltzer

Duluth