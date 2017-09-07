Krivogorsky's analytical, scientific background as a biological researcher leads her to think critically and creatively to solve problems. Her resume from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Minnesota Duluth is impressive. Her self initiative to discuss possible solutions to current issues already has spurred her to speak during public-comment opportunities at School Board meetings.

Krivogorsky wants to connect to all Duluthians and represent every opinion she encounters. She is endlessly accessible to anyone willing to speak with her. I'm inspired by her ability to transcend her own opinions and advocate for community voices, some of which are vastly different from her own beliefs. Krivogorsky places the same value on those opinions as her own.

I urge voters to learn more about Dana Krivogorsky for School Board At Large. Duluth's public schools will only improve with her presence on the School Board. Please give me the opportunity to serve our community with her on the team.

Alanna Oswald

Duluth

The writer is an At Large member of the Duluth School Board