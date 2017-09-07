Reader's View: Filipovich a friend of labor

Filipovich's outreach to local labor has been exemplary. His regular attendance at the Duluth Central Labor Body meetings and commitment to listening to his constituents have made him a reliable voice for labor. He understands the importance of prevailing-wage laws, project-labor agreements, and card-check neutrality. His commitment goes beyond basic talking points. He recognizes the full range of issues that working families face in Duluth, and his advocacy for affordable workforce housing and leadership on the Earned Safe and Sick Time Task Force demonstrate his unflinching support on a wide range of issues that can help our fellow Duluthians build stable and successful lives.

He has put in the time and effort to build the strong, lasting coalitions necessary to create meaningful progress for our community.

I encourage all Duluthians to join me in re-electing Zack Filipovich to a second term in Tuesday's primary and November's general election.

Wendy Wohland

Duluth