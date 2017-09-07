Reader's View: Updegrove as special as Duluth

We came to know Updegrove as a teacher at East High School, where he inspired our son to become involved in local politics and issues.

Updegrove believes unions are one of the strongest voices for the workers of our community. He understands the important role unions play in fighting for a living wage and fair benefits. He stands with the people of Duluth in our concern for the welfare of our natural resources, especially Lake Superior. He knows that sometimes short-term economic gains cannot outweigh long-term devastation to our watershed.

Updegrove will be a positive voice for all of the people of Duluth. He is thoughtful and skilled at bringing groups of people together and is genuinely interested in hearing views from all sides before making decisions.

Our city is a wonderful, special place, and we need people who recognize and value its uniqueness. Rich Updegrove is that candidate.

Dave and Beth Mayou

Duluth