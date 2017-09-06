Reader's View: Confederate statues meant to terrorize
The Aug. 24 letter, "Removing monuments could go too far," suggested that removing Confederate monuments could lead to the removal of memorials to our Founding Fathers as well. The letter quoted activist Al Sharpton and a Chicago pastor, claiming Sharpton was "the Democrats' go-to guy on race relations." That was interesting given that a 2013 poll suggested that only a quarter of blacks said Sharpton spoke for them. I assume the percentage for white liberals is smaller still.
As "Lies across America" author James Loewen says, every monument owes its existence to two points in time: the time of the person/incident memorialized and the time the monument was erected. In his day, Robert E. Lee led an armed insurrection against the United States to defend the institution of slavery. When were Confederate monuments erected? Most were put up during the Jim Crow era when white racists did everything they could to deprive blacks of their rights. Robert E. Lee's monuments, like most Confederate monuments, were put up as a way to terrorize blacks.
When people defending Confederate monuments talk about losing their heritage, do they mean they long for the good-old days of slavery? Of the Jim Crow era? Both?
John Greene
Duluth