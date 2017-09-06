Reader's View: Confederate statues meant to terrorize

As "Lies across America" author James Loewen says, every monument owes its existence to two points in time: the time of the person/incident memorialized and the time the monument was erected. In his day, Robert E. Lee led an armed insurrection against the United States to defend the institution of slavery. When were Confederate monuments erected? Most were put up during the Jim Crow era when white racists did everything they could to deprive blacks of their rights. Robert E. Lee's monuments, like most Confederate monuments, were put up as a way to terrorize blacks.

When people defending Confederate monuments talk about losing their heritage, do they mean they long for the good-old days of slavery? Of the Jim Crow era? Both?

John Greene

Duluth