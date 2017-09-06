Reader's View: Trump, far right fueling racial divides

Take the case of the far right's rejection of Mexican-American studies programs, labeling them as promoting hate, when, in fact, some on the right reject Mexican-Americans' heritage and promote intolerance.

In 2010, the Republican-controlled legislature in Arizona passed a law forbidding public school courses from promoting, among other things, "resentment toward a race or class of people." Two Arizona school superintendents then used that law to force the closure of Tucson's Mexican-American studies program in middle and high schools. Superintendent John Huppenthal opined that the program taught students to hate whites, ignoring teachers' and students' accounts of the program. Fortunately, a federal judge found otherwise, ruling on Aug. 22 that the elimination of the Mexican-American studies program was unconstitutional and was motivated by racial animus.

So the next time the president happens to say he rejects hate by all groups, think twice about who exactly he might consider hateful.

In addition, as he continues his attacks on the press, members of Congress, the courts, and anyone and anything that President Barack Obama supported, start pressing your representatives and senators in Washington, D.C., to build a firewall against any future attempts by the president to act as if he and right-wing extremists are above the law.

Eileen Zeitz Hudelson

Duluth

The writer cited the New York Times and National Public Radio as sources for this letter.