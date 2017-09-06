Reader's View: Media can strive for fair, educated reporting

The editorial cartoon in the Sunday, Aug. 27 paper was a great example. It further could have been mentioned that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was responsible for Japanese-Americans being confined to internment camps.

This uninformed cartoonist also could draw cartoons about the racist history of the Democratic party. The 14th and 15th amendments, which granted citizenship and the right to vote to African-Americans, were passed by Republicans. In more current times, Southern Democrats opposed passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and an esteemed and honored member of the Democratic Party, Robert Byrd, was a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Passing off incomplete or false information has ruined the reputation of the media. What I really would like to see is fair and accurate reporting and not the continuous drumbeat of negativity about the Trump administration, which is about all that has been presented by much of the primary media. Fair, honest, and educated reporting should be the requirement for all news stories.

Catherine Johnson

Schroeder