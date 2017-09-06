Reader's View: Fresh perspectives needed on City Council

Kennedy is a lifelong Duluthian with some great experience as a community leader and citizen volunteer in city government. She has worked for fairness and equity in health care and is an advocate for economic sustainability and equal job opportunities for all people in all neighborhoods in Duluth.

Updegrove is a high school teacher in social studies and an active member and leader of the Duluth Federation of Teachers. He also has strong experience as a political activist and organizer. Updegrove is committed to clean water for generations to come in the Lake Superior watershed, to strong and sustainable economic development, and to fair and just workers' rights for all people.

We need these new voices and fresh perspectives on our Duluth City Council.

John and Lyn Clark Pegg

Duluth