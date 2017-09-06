Reader's View: Heal what's inside us to heal country

When I went walking on the Munger Trail, a woman come up and acted aggressively toward mine. I think she wanted to get bitten. She said, sounding disappointed, "Oh, he's a friendly dog." I said, "He's a smart dog and he knows how to read people." It's sad that bad publicity brings out these types of people.

The media portrays President Donald Trump as a bully. Why is it that some people think it is acceptable to bully the bully? They're doing the same things but deceiving themselves into believing their motives are more pure.

To heal this country, we need to heal what is broken inside ourselves first. Take a good look within. What has happened in your life that makes you feel hate, fear, anger, etc.? Do you react positively or aggressively when faced with adversities? Remember, your choices have consequences.

Melanie Kacer

Carlton