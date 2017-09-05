The only Founding Father who had anything in common with Confederate leaders was Benedict Arnold. The Confederates were traitors who initiated attacks on and killed American soldiers in an attempt to preserve slavery. The Civil War began with Confederate aggression at Fort Sumter. Aggression and killing continued in the first major battles at Bull Run and Wilson’s Creek.

No one disagreed with this during or immediately after the war. Every contemporary saw the Confederates’ actions as treason and rebellion against the United States to preserve slavery and white supremacy. Those facts are particularly clear in the declarations of secession and the new constitutions of the Confederate States and the Confederacy itself.

The statues that have become controversial do not date to the Civil War. They date to 1895-1925, when partisans of the South were rewriting the history of the Confederacy to obscure reality. At the same time they also were writing Jim Crow and white supremacy into law. A second burst of monument construction occurred in the 1950s, in opposition to the rise of civil rights.

These monuments to false history are in-your-face declarations of white supremacy. They are the issue.

No one is suggesting closing the great battlefield parks with their statuary or changing the biggest memorial to the Civil War, Arlington National Cemetery, built on Robert E. Lee’s personal estate, where the raising of slaves for sale was the cash crop.

What people are asking for is the removal of statues memorializing revisionist history and declarations of white supremacy put up to further the repression of black citizens and mythologize treason.

Patrick Schoenfelder

Duluth