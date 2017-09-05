Reader's View: Duluthians too smart to fall for copper mining
The definition of “toxic” is easy to find online: deadly, dangerous, injurious, harmful, virulent, etc.
The people of Duluth won’t fall for it: Copper sulfide mining is not iron ore mining. We want to protect our children, elders, workers, communities, water, fish, forests, property values, and economy from toxic copper sulfide mining.
In the last DFL caucuses held in Duluth, 15 of 32 locations passed resolutions against copper sulfide mining. No precincts were in support of copper sulfide mining. The people of Duluth are smarter than that.
Jo Haberman
Duluth