Reader's View: Congressmen show mining can be bipartisan

This unilateral withdrawal without due process is not a Republican or a Democratic issue. This is an American issue that violates the "rule of law" that we all live by each day.

The congressmen must all be commended and used as case studies for other federal- and state-elected officials on how to work across the aisle for the benefit of the American people. Their work further demonstrated that it is possible to work with someone who doesn't share all the same thoughts or ideas and that it is acceptable for both parties to work together.

Seeing these members of Congress working together gave us hope here in rural Minnesota. I appreciate Congressman Nolan for his leadership in working with his colleagues to create good-paying mining jobs, as well as the spin-off jobs that mining creates, on the Iron Range, in the state, and throughout the country. Nolan has shown mining can be done while also preserving the strict rules and regulations related air and water quality.

As previous generations have demonstrated, mining and conservation can coexist. We will not allow or condone one without the other.

Todd A. Scaia

Chisholm

The writer is mayor of Chisholm.