Might I remind the mayor and the editorial board at the News Tribune that converting to natural gas still produces greenhouse gasses and certainly does not eliminate them? Natural gas is primarily methane, a hydrocarbon, and the major byproduct of its combustion is carbon dioxide. Natural gas may not have as much particulate matter going up the smokestack as coal, but it certainly is a fossil fuel and produces carbon dioxide.

Moreover, though biomass may not be a fossil fuel, its combustion emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere just like coal and its combustion is just about as dirty as coal.

Maybe the mayor should bone up on her high school chemistry.

Timothy Ollila

Duluth