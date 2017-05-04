Reader's view: To take a life is to slap God in the face

To advocate for the right to die is to insult the mentally and physically disabled and the handicapped and afflicted who are courageously living their lives to the very best of their abilities. What they need is loving support, not methods of self-destruction.

Moreover, the right to die can very easily become the imperative to die. We are on a slippery slope that began with a falsely declared constitutional right to abortion 44 years and nearly 60 million innocent lives ago and ultimately will lead to imperilling the lives of us all.

LuAnne Simmens

Grand Rapids