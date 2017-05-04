The justice system belongs to all Minnesotans. Think about your friend, neighbor, or family member who has a business-contract dispute, who needs an order for protection, or who needs to settle a child-custody matter. The justice system is where we seek relief and resolution.

But only an adequately funded justice system can provide the swift and prompt justice that Minnesotans desire and deserve.

There are many worthy funding requests in front of the Legislature, but lawmakers must ensure that the courts, public defenders, and civil legal services are adequately funded to preserve justice in Minnesota.

Bridget Brine, Duluth; Michele Miller, Hermantown; John Phung, Duluth; Tom Witt, Duluth; Dehlia Seim, Duluth

The writers are from the 11th District Bar Association. Brine is president, Miller is vice president, Phung is treasurer, Witt is secretary, and Seim is a past president.