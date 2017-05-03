Search
    Reader's View: Protect Lake Superior with buffer laws

    By News Tribune Today at 10:12 a.m.

    In Duluth, the eye of Lake Superior, we hold a responsibility for protecting our waters. We need to spread the word about the importance of buffer laws in cities that surround Lake Superior. Any effort to keep Lake Superior clean is a necessity.

    I'm currently a high school student from Duluth, and it’s my generation and the generation after my generation and the generation after that which ultimately will be responsible for keeping our waters clean.

    Ryan Nordin

    Duluth

