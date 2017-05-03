Reader's View: Protect Lake Superior with buffer laws
In Duluth, the eye of Lake Superior, we hold a responsibility for protecting our waters. We need to spread the word about the importance of buffer laws in cities that surround Lake Superior. Any effort to keep Lake Superior clean is a necessity.
I'm currently a high school student from Duluth, and it’s my generation and the generation after my generation and the generation after that which ultimately will be responsible for keeping our waters clean.
Ryan Nordin
Duluth