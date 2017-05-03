Reader's view: Americans submitting to authoritarianism

As usual, fears are being stoked to justify this spending, and denial of the illegality and immorality of our interventions is the norm. It seems that a million deaths and several million made homeless are of no consequence to Americans, who've been terrorized by the Fox cable news channel until they submit, in their cowardice, to authoritarianism. And once a fearful population turns to a "strongman" for protection, rational debate and facts are of little use.

It becomes pointless to suggest terrorism doesn't appear out of nowhere, but results as a reaction to our brutal U.S. empire. It's futile to show that our head-chopping allies in Saudi Arabia are as nasty as the rulers we try to overthrow elsewhere.

In domestic affairs as well, emotional manipulation and propaganda trump troublesome facts about health care and economic justice, etc. Groups are scapegoated to divert attention from the powers-that-be, for whom enough is never enough and for whom democracy and truth are mere speed bumps on their road to authoritarian rule.

David A. Sorensen

Duluth