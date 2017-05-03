During Lent we focused on Jesus' death, which is vital as He, the true God, came to Earth as a man and gave His life for our sins. On Easter, Jesus came back from the dead, proving everlasting life for all who believe in Jesus and make Him their personal savior. Jesus took demons out of many as we, too, deal with Satan's temptations that cause sickness and death.

Pills, especially antidepressants, actually can increase depression and suicidal thoughts, as they numb your soul to reject life and Jesus. Read the side effects and avoid any pills that say they can cause suicidal thoughts, hostility, anger, personality changes, and other damaging behavior. I would seriously suggest the writer of the column get off all medications, with her doctor's help.

Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life; he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die."

I, too, have had many troubles and one major one now regarding my 46 years of marriage. I know Jesus is against divorce; and if just one spouse trusts Jesus to save the marriage, I know Jesus will save it. Jesus gives me strength to trust Him during this nightmare, calms me when I feel distressed, comforts me, and helps me sleep.

This is what the Easter season is all about, to live our lives every moment of every day with Jesus. He promised to be with us forever.

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth