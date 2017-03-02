Reader's view: Protect press so it can protect freedom

In my experience of 68 years, including 28 years in local law enforcement, I found that the vast majority of reporters fall into the honest, insightful, informative and courageous category. Some on occasion also can be silly, self-righteous, devious, and say things that are misleading, misquoted, obnoxious, or just wrong. We need them. We need them to question authority.

A reporter questioning officials is a healthy form of cross-examination. The purpose of cross-examination in our court system is to ascertain truth. Good reporting does the same.

Do some reporters start out believing they are going to be lied to and therefore feel they have to trick officials into coming clean? Yes, some do. However, it's understandable when there are some officials who provide information with an intent to conceal facts or embarrassments.

The English language has more words than any other, words available both to clarify in fine detail a subject or to cover, shade, or obscure facts. We can use words without telling the whole truth or without technically lying. It's understandable why sometimes reporters come across as aggressive and antagonistic.

Honorable people use language to reveal and clarify. Dishonorable people fear being questioned and blame the press. Freedom of the press protects freedom.

Richard D. Pukema

South Range

The writer is a retired member of the military and of law enforcement.