Reader's View: Anti-Trump hysteria is out of control

There are things Trump says that concern me, but he shows he can be reasonable. For example, Trump said he believed in torture, which is horrific, but his appointed Secretary of Defense James "Mad Dog" Mattis (of all people) opposes it. So Trump decided to go with Mattis' expert opinion. This and other examples show Donald Trump is not former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

I'm very concerned about the ousting of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for trying to ease tensions with Russia. President Barack Obama tried to increase those tensions, and it appears many in Washington want to escalate them further. There are accusations Trump worked with the Russians to overturn the election but no real evidence has been presented to support the theory. Yet many swear there is evidence and it is an indisputable fact. So let's declare war on Russia, they suggest. They think we can win Armageddon?

Trump never said he wanted to oust all Latinos, despite such claims. He said he wanted criminals out, and what is wrong with that? I think removing incentives for them to come here is better than a wall. But it's absolutely unbelievable people are trying hard to give sanctuary to murderers, rapists and drug traffickers — just to spite Trump.

Another insane thing is feminists opposing the travel ban. Do they know how some radical Muslims treat women? They force little girls to marry them. They mutilate their genitals. Wife-beating is OK. And a woman can get stoned for being raped. Feminists are fighting for extremists to come here? What the?

I fear for the U.S. and the world.

Peter Grandahl

Duluth