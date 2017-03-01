Reader's View: Mining prosperity now risks future economy

Dislocated workers being left behind by the advance of technology and a shift to temporary "gig-economy" employment has created disaffected, fruitful grounds on which to breed resentments, racism and a market for narcotics. Anger at insecure health care access is accompanied by the scary realization that inequality will increase until the middle class is gone.

Will the price paid to staunch job hemorrhages accompanying automation be a lien on our souls? Other countries ponder taxing robot-assembled products. Here we proclaim life's sacredness even as we shirk and shift the high cost to maintain health and also seem intent on gambling with aquatic purity that survival requires. Economic pragmatism, brought on by legions of unemployed workers, steers toward immediate solutions. A sleeping giant of great mineral wealth lies temptingly under Minnesota, home of the largest copper nugget ever found on the planet.

Even as we do what's necessary, we are uneasy. A larger subterranean giant is the aquifers and interconnected rivers beneath the prairies and plains. When well-drilling and mining punctures strata for copper and other treasures, and the landscape is embedded with toxin-carrying pipelines, the potential effects are not confined locally.

As virtually all mining profits are remotely harvested, any local and immediate economic benefit from mining employment must be balanced against risks to future avenues to prosperity. Are we acting wisely? Will regrets come after a drink of pure water has greater value than billions of tons of ore?

Lars White

Duluth