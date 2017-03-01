Reader's View: How far will Trump go to censor free press?
When I lived in Argentina in 1976, during its dictatorship, newspaper reporters I knew explained that they could not report on the massive detentions, disappearances and killings (ultimately, more than 24,000 people died) because to do so would result in their papers' closing and their own imprisonment and death.
With the various gag orders recently imposed on federal workers by the new president's administration and the attacks on the free press and on judges by President Donald Trump, are we on our way down that path here in the U.S.?
Eileen Zeitz Hudelson
Duluth