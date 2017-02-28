These are questions hundreds of people in Duluth ask themselves every day.

Homelessness is not a crime. It can happen to anyone and happens for all sorts of reasons. People become homeless because of medical problems and bills, fires and natural disasters, a job loss, the need to flee abuse, mental illness, chemical dependency, or just the outrageous cost of housing.

Homelessness is a terrifying experience. And it isn't going away until Duluth gets serious about creating more affordable housing. In the meantime, we all deserve dignity and respect.

The Duluth City Council should follow through on its commitment to pass a Homeless Person's Bill of Rights ("Rally highlights effort for Homeless Bill of Rights," Dec. 6). This ordinance would guarantee homeless people the same basic rights that most of us who have homes take for granted, like the right to rest and the right to privacy. Without these rights, people can be moved along like they are a nuisance, lose sleep, lose belongings and otherwise be treated like second-class citizens. This is morally unacceptable and it makes it harder for people to get out of homelessness and into housing.

Duluth can do better. It's time for a Homeless Person's Bill of Rights.

Joel Kilgour

Duluth