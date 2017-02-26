Reader's view: DNT does disservice to fire victim

"The house that burned sits among rows of modest and well-kept homes in the neighborhood and was the exception for featuring curling and deteriorating shingles on its roof.

"The neighborhood was mostly quiet by morning's light, the hum of two engines filling the void. A lingering stench of smoke moved through the streets on the wind. Firefighters were entering and exiting through a front door entry that was so charred and distorted it looked like the entrance to a cave."

I understand the newspaper could not report the victim’s name at the time but has since reported it. His name was Ray Nordin, and the newspaper did a disservice to the man.

Ray worked for my company, Club Saratoga, for many years. He also worked for St. Mary's hospital for many decades. Ray never missed a day of work. Ray did his job well. Ray was loved by many coworkers and by his family members.

I found it unbelievable that the newspaper not only would describe the condition of the roof of the dwelling in which he succumbed but would make a summer breeze-like description of the fire rescue and aftermath of the scene. A man that was loved by many died in that house, and the News Tribune broke it down into curled shingles and smoke in the night breeze. It was sad, just plain sad, reporting.

Dan Lowe

Roseville, Minn.

The writer is the owner of Club Saratoga in Duluth.