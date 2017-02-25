Reader's View: Support people's jobs over machines, automation
Many may not remember all the small businesses there were in Duluth that were owned by local people. There were services such as gas stations with attendants who washed your windshield and checked the oil. There were neighborhood stores, and the owners knew your name. We used to have milk and cloth diapers delivered to our house because I grew up in a family of 10. Locals would tune violins and sharpen your skates. Now one sends an instrument to be tuned.
Times have changed. Technology has played a big role in these changes. I used to be a 10-key punch operator. No more. And a typist. No more. One can go down the list. We have automation in grocery stores. Pretty soon even cashier, bartender, and waiter/waitress jobs could be on the line.
Please support people's jobs instead of machines. Machines don't smile, and they don't say thank you (except in a creepy way).
The more people work, the more the cycle works and everyone benefits.
Mr. Efficiency is plum going to put himself out of work.
Kelly Abu Azzam
Duluth