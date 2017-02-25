Times have changed. Technology has played a big role in these changes. I used to be a 10-key punch operator. No more. And a typist. No more. One can go down the list. We have automation in grocery stores. Pretty soon even cashier, bartender, and waiter/waitress jobs could be on the line.

Please support people's jobs instead of machines. Machines don't smile, and they don't say thank you (except in a creepy way).

The more people work, the more the cycle works and everyone benefits.

Mr. Efficiency is plum going to put himself out of work.

Kelly Abu Azzam

Duluth