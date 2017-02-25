Reader's View: Up to boomers to stop animal cruelty

Since I'm often met with, "Don't show me the pictures," "Don't talk about it," and, "I won't watch the video," I have some understanding of how these operations grow unchecked. I wonder if news sources are under similar pressure to underreport? I've seen evening national news where the anchor apologized before showing just seconds of food animal cruelty during the supper hour.

This was the first time I saw "get big or get out" in mainstream reporting. This federal policy change happened when baby boomers were getting born. Except for those living on the thousands of family farms that were forced out, boomers were unaware.

Today, if boomers collectively would take the moral high ground on this it could turn the tide. Research collected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine indicates a whole grain plant-based diet is better for aging as well as animals. Animals and boomers are really in this together.

Karen Moore

Duluth