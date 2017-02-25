Reader's View: Investigate football coaches' pricey salaries

I'm confused. I've written past letters regarding the $2 million and $3 million salaries for University of Minnesota main-campus football and other coaches with no response from the News Tribune or other readers. And now the newspaper is concerned about the few thousand dollars Mayor Emily Larson is spending on very important and necessary inservice and travel? A Feb. 13 front-page story was headlined, "Mayor on the move: Duluth's spending on travel, training still trending upward."