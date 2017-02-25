Reader's View: Are we being manipulated on climate?

There is no question the climate changes. Where there is a question is whether human activity has any influence. To date, there is no proof of that; there is only speculation under the disguise of science.

The conventional wisdom is that carbon dioxide is the primary "greenhouse" gas. However, any high school science student might know that the Earth's atmosphere is comprised of 78 percent nitrogen, 21 percent oxygen, .9 percent argon, and .038 percent carbon dioxide. After that there are several other trace gases.

Carbon dioxide is a trace gas in the atmosphere. Yet we are led to believe that this tiny percentage of carbon dioxide is heating up the planet. Is this more fake news?

Actually, the principal gas causing atmospheric warming is water vapor. A cloudy night in Duluth in January will be warmer than a night that is clear.

The sun is not a constant, as is usually assumed. It waxes and wanes through sunspots and solar storms. This affects the temperature of the Earth's atmosphere up and down. Volcanoes influence the temperature of the Earth as well. These all have nothing to do with human influence but are widely known.

Yet we are constantly told that a gas comprising .038 percent of the atmosphere is wreaking havoc on the planet. Could it be a gullible population is being manipulated for political reasons?

Timothy Ollila

Duluth