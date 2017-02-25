Reader's View: Murphy on target with bill

Murphy's bill emphasises the importance of education in our society. While I agree young adults should accept personal responsibility, sometimes they don't, and it results in negative consequences. At one time, 18-year-old adults could drink legally, but the tragic loss of life on our highways required a raise in the drinking age. Traffic deaths fell as a result. Likewise, at a time with so much discussion on the changes in the economy leaving many behind, support of education should be paramount.

I can't imagine that the population of 18-year-old adults that have not graduated from high school is large enough to have a dramatic effect on businesses, as the News Tribune suggested in its editorial. As a society, we should make every effort to ensure all students are supported and encouraged to make the best of their education and graduate from high school. That is the intent of this bill.

John Cavanaugh

Cloquet