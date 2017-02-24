Reader's View: Parking law doesn't work in Gary-New Duluth

I called and learned that the alternate-side parking ordinance is 50 years old and, without two-hour parking signs, is correct. But nobody knew that. We just started getting tickets. What were we supposed to do?

On another matter, when parked in the middle of the block, are we supposed to walk to the end of the block to cross because there it would not be jaywalking? Crossing Commonwealth Avenue is not like crossing the streets in West Duluth; there are no stoplights. We play tag with vehicles while crossing the street, and a third of us are elderly and a few have handicaps.

I'll pay my ticket, but the city can open its eyes to us in Gary-New Duluth and to our businesses. This should not be an alternate-side parking area.

John Bourassa

Duluth