    Reader's View: Statement of support for Muslims appreciated

    By Donna Ongalo, Angora, Minn. Today at 12:26 a.m.

    Shouting out for all of us to hear: That is what people of good conscience and communities of faith did by proclaiming a message of love and compassion in their open letter of support for our Muslim neighbors. The letter was published as paid content in the Feb. 12 News Tribune.

    Wow. I am an appreciative non-Muslim who has been devastated by the hateful rhetoric with which we have been overwhelmed. The letter offered hope.

    Donna Ongalo

    Angora, Minn.

