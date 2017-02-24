Reader's View: Statement of support for Muslims appreciated
Shouting out for all of us to hear: That is what people of good conscience and communities of faith did by proclaiming a message of love and compassion in their open letter of support for our Muslim neighbors. The letter was published as paid content in the Feb. 12 News Tribune.
Wow. I am an appreciative non-Muslim who has been devastated by the hateful rhetoric with which we have been overwhelmed. The letter offered hope.
Donna Ongalo
Angora, Minn.