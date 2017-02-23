Reader's View: Will U.S. be remembered for racism, wars?

Who really owns the land? Is it those with the most money, the most power and the most weapons? Or those who have the intelligence to respect and care for it?

Human beings are the only creatures dumb enough, or perhaps just greedy enough, to destroy their own habitat. How long do we remain delusional in a world that needs truth, justice and peace? How great are we? How great have we ever been? What is greatness? Does our greatness come from destroying others?

History has had many empires; they all have come and gone. Although many people in the U.S. will be remembered for their great kindness, perhaps our country will be remembered the most for its racism, cruelty, greed and wars.

Karen Barschdorf

Superior