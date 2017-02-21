Reader's view: Solution needed to sidewalk-plugging plows

I contacted Mayor Emily Larson and Greg Guerrero, the provisional manager of street maintenance. Their responses, while polite, were dismissive and pass-the-buck. They seemed to have absolutely no concern for the predicament the overnight plowing created for elderly and compromised homeowners.

I suspect there are countless stories of the same types of incidents, and it leaves me wondering how the city can create havoc with these massive machines and then seem to have little or no concern for what they leave in their wake. The city administration should have some concern regarding the burden it places on the elderly when it comes to what I believe are countless incidents such as I experienced today. I was left isolated and unable to exit my home to get any groceries or other needs. And I saw no hope in being able to get the mess cleared. Since I do not own any of the property, why is it even my responsibility to clear it?