Reader's view: Travel ban showed Trump puts self first

Did he consider that the ban held up Iraqi interpreters who risked their lives and the lives of their families for our military personnel and who had been waiting for years to resettle in this country? Did he consider that the U.S. has military operations in five of the seven countries he targeted and that such a ban put our men and women in greater danger? Did he contemplate that it would make it more difficult to enlist the services of essential interpreters to keep them safe? Did he immerse himself in the details of our current vetting system to understand how robust it currently is? Did he consider what the ban meant about the value of the word of the American government when it would no longer honor visas awarded to these refugees? Did he understand the global damage that it would do to our reputation? Did he consider the chilling effect this would have on American global businesses? Did he decide to ignore that no person from any of the seven affected countries killed anyone on American soil in the past 40 years?

Was this simply amateur hour in our highest office? Perhaps. There is another explanation: Trump needs a narrative in which he can be a savior. He lies to us almost daily in order to keep that narrative going. He was willing to cause chaos, fear, upheaval and uncertainty for personal gain. He is not a president who puts country over self.