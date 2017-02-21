Reader's view: We do not have to accept Trump's behavior

The enemy of the state is President Donald Trump. His victory was of the Electoral College, not of the entire voice or choice of the popular vote.

While military members are sworn to uphold the president, that is not the view of all others. We are all free beings to choose as we please. We do not have to accept someone who has been disrespectful to many, who has been called a sexual predator and a narcissist, and who used student deferments and a medical exemption to avoid being drafted during the Vietnam War. One of the biggest crimes in our country is bullying, and we do not have to accept Trump's behavior.

We will not "get out of this country" or shut up, as the letter suggested. Trump is uniquely unqualified to be in the solemn office of the presidency. While I thank military members for their service, a leopard cannot change its spots.

Lucy Gardner

Duluth