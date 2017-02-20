On Jan. 28, President Donald Trump reorganized the National Security Council to include Chief Strategist and former Breitbart editor Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus while at the same time reducing the roles of the director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

The purpose of the National Security Council is to provide the president with the best possible advice from his Cabinet, the military and the intelligence community before he makes critical decisions. Injecting partisan politics into the process of securing our nation is a dangerous move and puts our national security at risk.

We are calling on our members of Congress to support legislation to protect the National Security Council from political interference. We are delighted that Rep. Rick Nolan already has signed onto a measure that would do just that. We are asking Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken to cosponsor the Senate companion bill. These bills would ensure that no individual whose "primary responsibility is political in nature" is assigned to the National Security Council or is authorized to attend its meetings. It also stresses that the director of National Intelligence and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff have standing invitations to attend principal committee meetings.

Please call Sen. Klobuchar at (202) 224-3244 and Sen. Franken at (202) 224-5641 to encourage them to cosponsor this bill.

Judy Anderson-Bauer and Jane Hovland

Duluth

The writers are coordinators of the Good Trouble/Indivisible Duluth Group, a grassroots, nonviolent, nationwide progressive movement.